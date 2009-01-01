Thread: Sxr tuning

|
Sxr tuning
OK not sure about tuning my sxr 800, could anyone show me where low speed and high speed adjustment is on the carbs ( only familiar with dirt bike carbs) I'm just trying to get rid of a little bog I've got think it's loading up a bit top end is good just a little big about 1/3 in on the rev range, anyone got a good set up for a standard engine, only done the temp mod and put aftermarket filters on, any help appreciated thanks
Re: Sxr tuning
Put the stock flame arrestor back on and go ride. When you put the aftermarkets ones on you need to lower the pop off in the carbs. The stock flame arrestor flows more than a stock to mild motor needs, and is the best at keeping water out, you also wont need to mess with the carbs.
