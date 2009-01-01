Thread: Sxr tuning

 Sxr tuning
Sxr tuning

  Today, 09:47 AM
    Upyourkilt
    Upyourkilt is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    May 2019
    Location
    Uk
    Age
    37
    Posts
    19

    Sxr tuning

    OK not sure about tuning my sxr 800, could anyone show me where low speed and high speed adjustment is on the carbs ( only familiar with dirt bike carbs) I'm just trying to get rid of a little bog I've got think it's loading up a bit top end is good just a little big about 1/3 in on the rev range, anyone got a good set up for a standard engine, only done the temp mod and put aftermarket filters on, any help appreciated thanks
  Today, 10:44 AM
    bandit88
    bandit88 is online now
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home bandit88's Avatar
    Join Date
    May 2014
    Location
    Green Bay WI
    Age
    30
    Posts
    2,078

    Re: Sxr tuning

    Put the stock flame arrestor back on and go ride. When you put the aftermarkets ones on you need to lower the pop off in the carbs. The stock flame arrestor flows more than a stock to mild motor needs, and is the best at keeping water out, you also wont need to mess with the carbs.
    -95 750SXI
    -86 440 with PJS800 conversion (now 650) - http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.php?t=466927
    -92 750SS
    -81 JS440
    Parts for sale HERE
