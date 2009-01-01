Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 98 Sportster 1800 factory fuel system vs what I have now #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Aug 2019 Location Gulf Breeze, FL Age 40 Posts 22 98 Sportster 1800 factory fuel system vs what I have now In factory form my external fuel pumps used the pulse signal from the engine to draw fuel from the tank, though fuel filters / water separators, and to the engine. I presume this worked fine since I have not heard of massive amounts of people modifying it.



The PO of my boat modified the system to what I have now. He has a small electric pump pulling from the tank, feeding the bottom of a pipe, filling it, and then returning to tank at the top, presumably to eliminate air from the fuel supply. (It's not very effective. All my fuel lines are translucent and you can still see air bubbles coming from the pipe.) He's also updated my carbs to the models with built-in fuel pumps. So I don't have the external pumps anymore. My pulse line attaches to the carb which draws fuel from the bottom of the pipe / "air separator", through an inline filter, and into the carb. I know that the carb is supposed to have some ability to eliminate air from the system on its own and I do see air bubbles in the return lines coming from the carbs.



The fuel system as it stands now seems to work fine. But none of the wiring modifications the PO has done on my boat have been up to my personal standards and I plan to redo many of them regardless. My electric pump is annoying to me personally. I don't really trust those cheap little parts-store pumps and it changes pitch constantly making me think that it may be close to failing. (If I decide to keep it, I'm definitely going to carry a spare.) But he also has the whole system running through some battery cutoff switches which are annoying because they're mounted underneath the engine compartment stowage tray. And the pump is not on a switch. So when I am not using the boat, or if I'm just at the beach playing, if I don't remember to open the engine cover, remove the stowage tray, and turn both cutoff switches off (I have yet to figure out why two were even necessary.) the pump is running, unnecessarily heating up, and draining the batteries. It's also just annoying to listen to and it's literally just loosely zip-tied in place, not mounted properly. So no matter what, some maintenance / tidying up is going to be required for it. In general though, I'm not a fan of adding potential failure points to a system that requires reliability. I have to replace the fuel sending unit anyway, so now is going to be a good time to do whatever I decide to do.



My questions are:



1) Did the pulse-pumps have any issues drawing directly from the tank in factory form?

2) Did they have any issues with air in the system to necessitate an aftermarket air separator?

3) Should I eliminate the electric pump and just use the carb-pumps?



Lastly, this boat had obvious carb issues when I got it. The PO seemed to have been willing to modify anything in attempt to resolve the fuel supply issues EXCEPT mess with the carbs. I've resolved those now and the boat is running good, but I believe that many of these fuel system modifications may have been vain attempts to resolve what were really carb issues. (cAnT GiT to GaS tO EnGuN, MuSt Be AiR, nEed AirsUpuRhraYtuR, DuRh!)



