Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: BN44 pump bolt size? #1 Frequent Poster Join Date Jun 2009 Location Lancaster, OH Age 39 Posts 201 BN44 pump bolt size? Does anyone happen to know what the thread size and length is for the bolts holding the round body fuel pump together? Rebuilding my 88 JS550's carb and a few of them are messed up pretty bad. I have a BN38 sitting in a box somewhere but I'm looking to keep it original with the phillips heads. Or does someone know where to get them or have a set they would sell? I've only found SBN ones and not sure if they're the same. #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Aug 2006 Location Al-ugh-bam-ugh Posts 26,665 Re: BN44 pump bolt size? 4mm x30mm



https://www.ebay.com/itm/M4X30mm-TOT...MAAOSw6eJdCIKE





https://www.mcmaster.com/phillips-screws

