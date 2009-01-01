Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: GSX Limited Fuel Lines #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2006 Location McHenry, IL/Fox River Posts 48 GSX Limited Fuel Lines I have a 99 GSX Limited that needed the fuel selector to be replaced. I figured since i was doing that, I would replace the Tempco fuel lines. I replaced one at a time to ensure all were correct. While doing that I decided to install a primer and ditch the choke. Long story short, I can get the motor to fire shortly while I am priming it with fuel, but it will not take and continue to run. Are there any suggestions on what lines I should fill with fuel to get a good draw, or a good diagram of the fuel lines to guarantee everything is correct? I have the SD repair manual and that is lacking on the lines. Thank you for any help.



