I have a 99 GSX Limited that needed the fuel selector to be replaced. I figured since i was doing that, I would replace the Tempco fuel lines. I replaced one at a time to ensure all were correct. While doing that I decided to install a primer and ditch the choke. Long story short, I can get the motor to fire shortly while I am priming it with fuel, but it will not take and continue to run. Are there any suggestions on what lines I should fill with fuel to get a good draw, or a good diagram of the fuel lines to guarantee everything is correct? I have the SD repair manual and that is lacking on the lines. Thank you for any help.

David