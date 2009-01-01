Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Strange sound #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Sep 2019 Location MO Age 48 Posts 1 Strange sound I bought a 1998 Yamaha XL1200 a few weeks ago with the understanding it had been through some different owners and had a seized engine. I got it for a good price and could probably triple my money if I parted it out as so I took a chance. After getting it home and pulling the head, I found the engine had water in it at some point and from the looks of it, lots of water. The pistons were rusted, and orange sludge in the crankcase and in the stator case. My options were to buy a new engine from SBT or rebuild this one. Worst case scenario, I rebuild with existing parts, it doesn't work, and I buy a new engine.



I pulled the engine and with a lot of penetrating oil, a block of wood and a rubber mallet, was able to free the pistons and pull the cylinder block. Turns out this is an SBT engine. After calling the company I found it was purchased in 2013. The engine, besides the sludge, really didn't seem like it has a lot of hours. I didn't crack the crankshaft case but I filled it with evaporust after removing the pistons and let it sit for a couple of days. Then I poured out fluid, rinsed it thoroughly with clean water until it ran clean, then hit it immediately with a lot of fluid film so nothing would rust. I freed the frozen rings, lightly honed the cylinders and cleaned up everything. I bought a new gasket set from SBT. The piston bearings seemed good and everything turned smoothly so I reused everything. Even the crank was smooth and there was no play. I pulled the flywheel because the idler gear was locked in place. I needed to remove it so I could easily turn the engine over. Once the head was on everything worked smoothly with no play. Will do a compressing test when I get the new idler gear.



Here is the possible issue. Now that I have been turning the engine by hand, I'm hearing what sounds like bearings dropping down and hitting when coming over the top from the flywheel side of the engine. I've heard this sound on smaller bearings but this one is pretty loud. Are these really big bearings and should I be hearing them when turning the engine over by hand? Almost sounds like marbles. Is this normal? Once again, no play in any direction with the crank. Turns smooth.



PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Dec 2003 Location Sunny Fla Posts 25,724 Re: Strange sound Last edited by Grumpy Old Guy; Today at 10:25 PM . Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)

