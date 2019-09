Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: Need help with hx jet pump #1 PWCToday Guru Join Date May 2013 Location North West Ohio Posts 359 Need help with hx jet pump I have a problem with the Plastic Behind the nuts broken up when i try torque to 13 flb, the bold is M8 call for 13 flb of torques it is to much? Any help would be Appreciate.

Thanks*



20190908_145250.jpg

1998 KAW SXI PRO

1996 KAW SXI : Hydro Turf, Hot Products Handlebar, UDI Grips, Stock Sold 3/9/16

1990 KAW 550SX : Skat Trak, Hot products Handlebar, UDI Grips, Stock

1995 seadoo HX 2 year project lol #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jun 2011 Location Where I can see the air I breathe... Posts 4,656 Re: Need help with hx jet pump Looked at the oil cone bolts. Sorry. Wrong post. Attached Images 3A4176EC-ACAF-4F6F-84DD-E8FAB2462A3D.jpeg (326.1 KB, 0 views) Last edited by Cliff; Today at 06:41 PM . What would Chuck Norris do? #3 PWCToday Guru Join Date May 2013 Location North West Ohio Posts 359 Re: Need help with hx jet pump Originally Posted by Cliff Originally Posted by Looked at the oil cone bolts. Sorry. Wrong post.

