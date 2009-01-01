|
89 300SX Carburetor
I have a 1989 300SX. It runs good but needs a little more pep. I heard that changing out the stock BN34 carb for a SBN38 would give it a boost and that it is a direct interchangeable bolt on. My question is what else do I need to do to the carburetor as far as jetting goes.
Re: 89 300SX Carburetor
Lots of threads available on the site... looks like most of them that make a jetting recommendation recommend somewhere around a 60-65 pilot and 105-110 main, then follow the various carb tuning procedures (also available a million places on here) to dial it in.
