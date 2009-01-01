 89 300SX Carburetor
  Today, 04:39 PM
    waterboard
    Join Date
    Aug 2019
    Location
    Georgia
    Posts
    6

    89 300SX Carburetor

    I have a 1989 300SX. It runs good but needs a little more pep. I heard that changing out the stock BN34 carb for a SBN38 would give it a boost and that it is a direct interchangeable bolt on. My question is what else do I need to do to the carburetor as far as jetting goes.
  Today, 05:45 PM
    drlinklater
    Join Date
    Aug 2015
    Location
    Belton, TX
    Posts
    112

    Re: 89 300SX Carburetor

    Lots of threads available on the site... looks like most of them that make a jetting recommendation recommend somewhere around a 60-65 pilot and 105-110 main, then follow the various carb tuning procedures (also available a million places on here) to dial it in.


