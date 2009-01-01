Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: 89 300SX Carburetor #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Aug 2019 Location Georgia Posts 6 89 300SX Carburetor I have a 1989 300SX. It runs good but needs a little more pep. I heard that changing out the stock BN34 carb for a SBN38 would give it a boost and that it is a direct interchangeable bolt on. My question is what else do I need to do to the carburetor as far as jetting goes. #2 PWCToday Regular Join Date Aug 2015 Location Belton, TX Posts 112 Re: 89 300SX Carburetor Lots of threads available on the site... looks like most of them that make a jetting recommendation recommend somewhere around a 60-65 pilot and 105-110 main, then follow the various carb tuning procedures (also available a million places on here) to dial it in.





