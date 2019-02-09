I have for sale the motor out of my 3D. 951 carbed just rebuilt.,trued & welded crank,ProX pistons .050,150 compression each cyl,reed spacers,rinaldi reeds,cut intake manifolds,cut exhaust manifold,97.5 white head pipe,rejetted carbs with accel pump removed,Prok air filters,water cooled cases,cut down rear pto flywheel.
I have everything you need for a complete swap. Motor is still in ski & running & goes 62 on GPS with XPL hull. Has great throttle response & runs great. Motor has approx 20-25 hours tops.
$2000 motor,exhaust,rejetted carbs/filters,electric box,mpem,wire harness & which ever pto you want splined for GTX/GSX/RX/LRV or coupler style XPL/3D. Plus shipping or can hear run before I remove it about 45 minutes north of Tampa Fla