|
|
-
1990 Kawasaki 550SX (Lake Norman Area North Carolina)
Runs great, the battery is fine as long as you keep it on a tender, I'm not sure of hours as I picked it up used. I have the paperwork from when I purchased it and rode it last season and the beginning of this season. I am moving to an apartment where i can't store it easily so letting her go.
Mikuni carb
New spark plugs
New starter solenoid
Startup video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vnVtxqjUaJA
I also have a spare e-box for parts I can throw in for cheap or sell separately if anyone needs one!
If you have any questions please call or text 704.609.7350
MVIMG_20190811_171348.jpgIMG_20190804_154323.jpgIMG_20190804_154317.jpgMVIMG_20190811_171331.jpgIMG_20190804_154434.jpg
-
I dream skis
Re: 1990 Kawasaki 550SX (Lake Norman Area North Carolina)
Nobody puts 550 in a corner! Nice ski, good luck with sale.
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 5 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 5 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules