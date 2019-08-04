Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: 1990 Kawasaki 550SX (Lake Norman Area North Carolina) #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2018 Location nc Posts 5 1990 Kawasaki 550SX (Lake Norman Area North Carolina) Runs great, the battery is fine as long as you keep it on a tender, I'm not sure of hours as I picked it up used. I have the paperwork from when I purchased it and rode it last season and the beginning of this season. I am moving to an apartment where i can't store it easily so letting her go.



Mikuni carb

New spark plugs

New starter solenoid



Startup video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vnVtxqjUaJA





I also have a spare e-box for parts I can throw in for cheap or sell separately if anyone needs one!



If you have any questions please call or text 704.609.7350



MVIMG_20190811_171348.jpgIMG_20190804_154323.jpgIMG_20190804_154317.jpgMVIMG_20190811_171331.jpgIMG_20190804_154434.jpg #2 I dream skis Join Date May 2013 Location Gallatin, TN Age 43 Posts 798 Re: 1990 Kawasaki 550SX (Lake Norman Area North Carolina) Nobody puts 550 in a corner ! Nice ski, good luck with sale. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 5 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 5 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules