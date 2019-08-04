 1990 Kawasaki 550SX (Lake Norman Area North Carolina)
  Today, 12:17 PM
    jcline117
    Join Date
    Jun 2018
    Location
    nc
    Posts
    5

    1990 Kawasaki 550SX (Lake Norman Area North Carolina)

    Runs great, the battery is fine as long as you keep it on a tender, I'm not sure of hours as I picked it up used. I have the paperwork from when I purchased it and rode it last season and the beginning of this season. I am moving to an apartment where i can't store it easily so letting her go.

    Mikuni carb
    New spark plugs
    New starter solenoid

    Startup video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vnVtxqjUaJA


    I also have a spare e-box for parts I can throw in for cheap or sell separately if anyone needs one!

    If you have any questions please call or text 704.609.7350

    MVIMG_20190811_171348.jpgIMG_20190804_154323.jpgIMG_20190804_154317.jpgMVIMG_20190811_171331.jpgIMG_20190804_154434.jpg
  Today, 12:44 PM
    Masonboswell
    Join Date
    May 2013
    Location
    Gallatin, TN
    Age
    43
    Posts
    798

    Re: 1990 Kawasaki 550SX (Lake Norman Area North Carolina)

    Nobody puts 550 in a corner! Nice ski, good luck with sale.
