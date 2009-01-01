Got my first Jet Ski last night, a 2001 Kawasaki 900 STS with a Shorelander Trailer. Guy said it needs a new Starter. He Last rode it 2 weeks ago. It just Clicks. Battery is (1) Year old. It has aftermarket Primer Added and was converted to premix. Pretty Clean on inside. Some of the Hull Pads need Glued back down. Dirty River Water Stained on Outside. I Pressure Washed it on the way home on the outside and sprayed Water up the Jet Drive to Flush it.
What is the best Product to get Stains off Hull on outside?
What's is the best Product to use on the Seat?
He used 40:1 premixed, is that same Ratio as the Oil Injection?
Any Good/Bad about these?
Any Good Manuals on these? I haven't looked yet on what I all need to do to change out the Starter.
I dunno if they have your exact model but there may be other links on the site to a more specific shop manual... or that may be enough info (like a prior year JT900 or the same year JH1100) to tell you what you need to know about swapping the starter and checking the solenoid.