 Got my first Jet Ski a 2001 Kawasaki 900 STS
pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 3 of 3
  1. Today, 10:46 AM #1
    ARMILITE
    ARMILITE is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Jan 2012
    Location
    Ames, IA
    Age
    62
    Posts
    35

    Got my first Jet Ski a 2001 Kawasaki 900 STS

    Got my first Jet Ski last night, a 2001 Kawasaki 900 STS with a Shorelander Trailer. Guy said it needs a new Starter. He Last rode it 2 weeks ago. It just Clicks. Battery is (1) Year old. It has aftermarket Primer Added and was converted to premix. Pretty Clean on inside. Some of the Hull Pads need Glued back down. Dirty River Water Stained on Outside. I Pressure Washed it on the way home on the outside and sprayed Water up the Jet Drive to Flush it.

    What is the best Product to get Stains off Hull on outside?

    What's is the best Product to use on the Seat?

    He used 40:1 premixed, is that same Ratio as the Oil Injection?

    Any Good/Bad about these?

    Any Good Manuals on these? I haven't looked yet on what I all need to do to change out the Starter.

    Thanks
    Rich
    Attached Images Attached Images
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 11:48 AM #2
    vegasphotog
    vegasphotog is offline
    Frequent Poster vegasphotog's Avatar
    Join Date
    Apr 2019
    Location
    Vegas, Baby!
    Posts
    174

    Re: Got my first Jet Ski a 2001 Kawasaki 900 STS

    In regards to cleaning supplies, I have been very happy with these...the Hot Sauce and the Vinyl Sauce...I use them with my car as well.
    https://www.amazon.com/marine-hot-sa...rine+hot+sauce
    Attn. All Vegas Riders! - https://www.vegaspwcrider.com
    Photos on Flikr! https://www.flickr.com/photos/vegaspwc/
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 12:31 PM #3
    drlinklater
    drlinklater is online now
    PWCToday Regular drlinklater's Avatar
    Join Date
    Aug 2015
    Location
    Belton, TX
    Posts
    110

    Got my first Jet Ski a 2001 Kawasaki 900 STS

    Shop Manuals

    https://r.tapatalk.com/shareLink?sha...5&share_type=t

    I dunno if they have your exact model but there may be other links on the site to a more specific shop manual... or that may be enough info (like a prior year JT900 or the same year JH1100) to tell you what you need to know about swapping the starter and checking the solenoid.

    Welcome to the sport!

    Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk
    Last edited by drlinklater; Today at 12:51 PM.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 