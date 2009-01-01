Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: What parts from a 94 XP work on a 95 SPX? #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2013 Location NY Posts 28 What parts from a 94 XP work on a 95 SPX? I needed a jug for the 95 SPX that dropped an oil line, so as it happens, I picked up 2 94 XP's as I believe the 657x is the same in the 94 XP as well as the 95 SPX. One has a complete running 657x, and the other was midway through a 587 conversion. Unfortunately the original 657x which I got with this, had a nut fall through the carb. The cylinders are not damaged at all, but the previous owner managed to break the bolts of in the heads. Uggh. Not sure how to address that or if its even worth it. I don't have a drill press.



My question is, what parts other than the 657x are compatible with the 95 SPX?



Are the jetpumps the same?

Were stock props the same?

The exhaust looks totally different, but can it be used in a 95 SPX?



I know the seat will fit any X4, as well as the hood, but I don't think I need a hood laying around. I know seats can disappear so I will save that.



I am trying to determine what to save off the non running ski before sending to the great beyond. If I can find someone who needs a clean X4 hull I will try to pass it to someone before junking it, but its hard to give them away nowadays.

Per SDS Model Reference:



The (1995) SPX (657X engine) is once again basically the 1994 XP with different colors



Carb jetting slightly different. Impeller is different pitch (but will fit either pump). Exhaust should physically fit on either (although they have a somewhat different power characteristics and work in synchrony with the carb and impeller so you cant always just swap one pipe for another pipe without tuning the whole system)





