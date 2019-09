Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Pipe Education #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Aug 2018 Location Texas Posts 115 Pipe Education Based on reading the forums over the past year... appears that people love the Factory Pipes (especially for 750sx). Given that they are very hard to find -- what are the next best options for low end performance and throttle response?



Coffman? R&D? West Coast?



Is a wet pipe best for bottom end? Any dry pipe for top speed? Last edited by keck; Today at 03:59 PM . Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 5 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 5 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is On Forum Rules