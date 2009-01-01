Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: FX1 - Best Intake Grate #1 PWCToday Guru Join Date Jul 2015 Location Sacramento Delta, CA Posts 459 FX1 - Best Intake Grate I have a stock 1995 FX1.



I only know about the Stock, Pro-Tec and Blowsion intake grates for the FX1.



My previous experience on a slightly modded '93 550sx was that a top loader actually increased porpoising for me, so I went back to the stock three bar intake grate.



So, any suggestions, comments on which is "best" and for what conditions it is best?



In a related thread there were votes for all three aftermarket ride plates for the FX1:





Jet Dynamics

Pro-Tec

Shredmaster



Does a particular intake grate work better with a particular ride plate or vice a versa? Learning Slowly... #2 Frequent Poster Join Date Jul 2006 Location fair oaks,ca Posts 200 Re: FX1 - Best Intake Grate Just go with the Pro-Tec, since you going with their ride plate.

That's what Lester at Tsunami runs on his. Has Pro-tec pipe as well.

I have Riva intake and plate on mine with a B-pipe and other basic mods.

It's a fast squirrelly ski. I never ride it in choppy water conditions (Lake chop)

