 FX1 - Best Intake Grate
pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 2 of 2
  1. Today, 12:20 PM #1
    E350
    E350 is online now
    PWCToday Guru E350's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jul 2015
    Location
    Sacramento Delta, CA
    Posts
    459

    FX1 - Best Intake Grate

    I have a stock 1995 FX1.

    I only know about the Stock, Pro-Tec and Blowsion intake grates for the FX1.

    My previous experience on a slightly modded '93 550sx was that a top loader actually increased porpoising for me, so I went back to the stock three bar intake grate.

    So, any suggestions, comments on which is "best" and for what conditions it is best?

    In a related thread there were votes for all three aftermarket ride plates for the FX1:


    Jet Dynamics
    Pro-Tec
    Shredmaster

    Does a particular intake grate work better with a particular ride plate or vice a versa?
    Learning Slowly...
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 01:35 PM #2
    fx1dave
    fx1dave is offline
    Frequent Poster
    Join Date
    Jul 2006
    Location
    fair oaks,ca
    Posts
    200

    Re: FX1 - Best Intake Grate

    Just go with the Pro-Tec, since you going with their ride plate.
    That's what Lester at Tsunami runs on his. Has Pro-tec pipe as well.
    I have Riva intake and plate on mine with a B-pipe and other basic mods.
    It's a fast squirrelly ski. I never ride it in choppy water conditions (Lake chop)
    However the river current helps to keep it smooth for where you ride.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 