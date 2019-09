Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: 750 Factory Pipe and R&D head #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2017 Location tennessee Age 42 Posts 22 750 Factory Pipe and R&D head I have a good factory pipe and R&D head. Came off a 750 sxi that had a busted piston skirt. Would trade on a pipe for a 650SC.

asking $650 plus shipping.

Located in Jonesborough,TN 37659

Email or txt teddy at 423-426-3271

Resized_20190905_185250.jpeg



Resized_20190905_185235.jpeg #2 Frequent Poster Join Date Jul 2013 Location Omaha, Ne Age 34 Posts 198 Re: 750 Factory Pipe and R&D head Id trade you a Coffman TS SC pipe for that factory pipe. Do you have ebox relocation brackets? Last edited by nebraska650; Today at 03:01 PM . 1986 300 - SBN 38

1989 SX - Coffman / SXR cutback / 750 BP

1991 SX - Solas

