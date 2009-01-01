Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 99 1100 stx misses #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2019 Location Williamsport, PA Age 55 Posts 1 99 1100 stx misses New to jetskis 6 weeks ago, I just got a 1999 kawasaki 1100 stx. Runs good for 20 min or so, then starts to miss when accelerating, and eventually may stall. First time would not restart and had to tow to dock, took it home and replaced plugs, fuel filter, drained and cleaned tank. Put back in river, ran good for a while, then started to miss, was able to keep running midspeed back to dock. Similar occurrence after another outing.



Also noticed instances of non-start when pressing start button, just clicks. Have electrical box open and will replace starter relay for this problem, but not sure where to go next on the problem with the engine starting to miss after a short while running. Any help on this problem is appreciated.

