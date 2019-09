Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 2007 Sea-Doo wake 155 2 sec beep after 20mind riding #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Mar 2017 Location new zealand Posts 1 2007 Sea-Doo wake 155 2 sec beep after 20mind riding Hi

im getting a 2 sec beep after riding about 20 minutes. Then it beeps again after about 5 mins then 2 mins then 30 secs.

The service centre has plugged it in to see if there are any faults but nothing showing. They have tried a new dash and cleaned a lot of electrical parts. They have also replaced a relay that was getting warm.

