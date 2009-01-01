Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: The Perfect 701 X2? #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Aug 2017 Location North Dakota Age 40 Posts 136 The Perfect 701 X2? Hey all,



I am asking this great forum their opinion on what would they believe would be the most desired and perfect setup for a 701 X2? I see many different versions with different pipes, pumps, heads, props, fills, tubbies, etc. I have some build experience but would like to make my X2 my best build and most likely my last. So here I am asking what would you guys see as the most perfect, money no object (Yamaha 701 only) X2 build setup for hard flatwater recreation riding?



Motor porting type and by whom?

Pump setup?

Pipe?

Head?

Prop?



I know that there is no wrong answer/opinion, I guess I am just looking for a consensus. I do have all the body work done including flat decking and 1.5 inch rear chop and front fill. I also have a 62T that is bone stock. Other than that blank canvas. Thanks for any input.



