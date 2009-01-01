Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 2001 1100 Di intermittent spark #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Aug 2019 Location St Louis Age 25 Posts 1 2001 1100 Di intermittent spark Hello, i am new to the site, and im hoping you can help me.



i have a 2001 1100 Di and its getting intermittent spark to cylinder 1 and 3. number two is firing correctly, and i checked each spark with an inline spark tester. i also checked with an adjustable spark tester, and set it to 7 mm per mfd specs. i was thinking the ignition coil could be the cause for both. and swapped each one out with a know good one, and the issue continued. the CPS is ohming out within range, could my issue be the stator causing weak voltage to the coils? or the condenser/capacitor ? i also found a weird brown slulge build up on the crank sensor when i removed it and i"m assuming my crank seal is bad, which is why i think the stator could be weak. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules