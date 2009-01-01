|
|
-
2001 1100 Di intermittent spark
Hello, i am new to the site, and im hoping you can help me.
i have a 2001 1100 Di and its getting intermittent spark to cylinder 1 and 3. number two is firing correctly, and i checked each spark with an inline spark tester. i also checked with an adjustable spark tester, and set it to 7 mm per mfd specs. i was thinking the ignition coil could be the cause for both. and swapped each one out with a know good one, and the issue continued. the CPS is ohming out within range, could my issue be the stator causing weak voltage to the coils? or the condenser/capacitor ? i also found a weird brown slulge build up on the crank sensor when i removed it and i"m assuming my crank seal is bad, which is why i think the stator could be weak.
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules