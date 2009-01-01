Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Recommendations for a Sport Spec Blaster #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2019 Location SoCal Age 59 Posts 10 Recommendations for a Sport Spec Blaster Hi - I was originally planning on building a Sport GP Blaster with an 1100 motor, but it seems that I won't be able to race it in some organizations, since I'm not a pro.



Soooo - it looks like I'll be going the Sport Spec route. My plan is to pick up a nice stock Blaster and go from there, unless I can find a good deal on a Sport Spec ready to go in the SoCal area. I'd actually prefer to build it myself so I know things are reliable and fresh.



The first issue would be the motor. I understand the 62T cases are the way to go, with probably Boysen or V-Force reeds. Can these be ported, or do they have to remain stock? With cylinder - does 62T or 62X make a difference? and do those get ported or remain stock as well?



Head - I'll most likely go with ADA girdled with the 35cc domes.



Ignition - Msd Enhancer is still available, so I'll get one of those. Are charging lightweight flywheels OK?



Carbs - Could I use something good like Full Spectrum carbs?



Pipe - that's probably the biggest question. I know the rules say it has to be a "wet" pipe, so what's the best option there? Factory Mod or Limited??? How about those carbon fiber pipes?



Waterbox - is aftermarket OK? Best to locate under the battery area with rear exhaust? Recommendation for kits?



Anything else I'm forgetting?



I'll also be needing recommendations on sponsons/hull extensions/intake grate/ride plate.

I see a strong recommendation for a Hooker 10/16 prop. I assume the whole pump/shoe/nozzle stuff has to remain stock? No aftermarket or setback pumps?



Thanks everyone



