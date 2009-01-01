Hello, new to the group. Have not had a Jetski since I was 18. First job was at a rental place at 15, bought a ski from the owner and had it till I was 18 when I needed a car. Bought this project to mess with and give to my son.
Engine, Hull and parts.
My first question is on the plumbing of what I believe is en earlier js550 engine based on the flame arrestor. It has west coast exhaust and head. Based on old west coast instructions the plumbing looks close. I was going to T the line coming from head pipe to the cone like in the pic for the pisser that is installed in the hull. The rest of it looks close but the head has lots of options for plumbing. One fitting inside the circle on front side of head does not have a line attached and I dont know where it would go. That same port is blocked off in the back of the head just like the other top port is blocked off near the circle. Any ideas where that circle fitting would get plumbed to...or on on the general state of the plumbing as set up. Also attached pic of what Im starting with after I cleaned it up and removed decals. Will add new graphics when its all done and running well. Lots of work to do on all the mechanicals first since they are in boxes. A98947B2-2735-4D0A-A412-86D2A2F6CCEA.jpeg