Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: New 550sx project- plumbing questions #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Aug 2019 Location New Jersey Age 50 Posts 1 New 550sx project- plumbing questions Hello, new to the group. Have not had a Jetski since I was 18. First job was at a rental place at 15, bought a ski from the owner and had it till I was 18 when I needed a car. Bought this project to mess with and give to my son.

Engine, Hull and parts.

My first question is on the plumbing of what I believe is en earlier js550 engine based on the flame arrestor. It has west coast exhaust and head. Based on old west coast instructions the plumbing looks close. I was going to T the line coming from head pipe to the cone like in the pic for the pisser that is installed in the hull. The rest of it looks close but the head has lots of options for plumbing. One fitting inside the circle on front side of head does not have a line attached and I dont know where it would go. That same port is blocked off in the back of the head just like the other top port is blocked off near the circle. Any ideas where that circle fitting would get plumbed to...or on on the general state of the plumbing as set up. Also attached pic of what Im starting with after I cleaned it up and removed decals. Will add new graphics when its all done and running well. Lots of work to do on all the mechanicals first since they are in boxes.

A98947B2-2735-4D0A-A412-86D2A2F6CCEA.jpeg Attached Images 1C268BA8-6DF8-4DC8-BFF0-4C8838413AB0.jpeg (131.9 KB, 3 views) Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 3 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules