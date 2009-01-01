|
|
-
95 Kawi Xi super sport 750 water separator issue....
I have a water separator thats missing it's o ring and I cant seem to find a replacement. Alls I can find is the total separator assembly.
Also, is the water separator suppose have a cartridge inside it ??? Mine has no o ring and no cartridge inside. Help !!!
-
Resident Guru
Re: 95 Kawi Xi super sport 750 water separator issue....
From memory, no cartridge.
I would just measure the diameter of where the O Ring would go and buy one size smaller from Home depot or online
1995 Kawasaki SC
PJS Viper 9000 800cc
PJS Exhaust Manifold
Coffmans Full Exhaust
Custom Jetinetics Flywheel/drilled ring gear
12 Vein SS Magnum Pump
10/18 Skat Track Swirl Impeller
PJS Rip Turn
DG Intake Grate
1994 Kawasaki XIR
Group K Head Mod
PJS Exhaust
Skat 9/17 Big Hub Swirl
UMI Bars
-
PWCToday Newbie
Re: 95 Kawi Xi super sport 750 water separator issue....
yes, supposed to have a filter.
Originally Posted by deak63
I have a water separator thats missing it's o ring and I cant seem to find a replacement. Alls I can find is the total separator assembly.
Also, is the water separator suppose have a cartridge inside it ??? Mine has no o ring and no cartridge inside. Help !!!
I think I have both. Not sure the condition of the filter. Either way, you can have them for nothing. I'll check tonight and let you know.
-
PWCToday Newbie
Re: 95 Kawi Xi super sport 750 water separator issue....
Hmm, maybe your right.
Originally Posted by zpilot
From memory, no cartridge.
I thought there was one, since the JS hull's have the.
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 4 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 4 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules