 95 Kawi Xi super sport 750 water separator issue....
  Today, 03:32 PM
    deak63
    deak63 is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Aug 2019
    Location
    wellton az
    Posts
    12

    95 Kawi Xi super sport 750 water separator issue....

    I have a water separator thats missing it's o ring and I cant seem to find a replacement. Alls I can find is the total separator assembly.

    Also, is the water separator suppose have a cartridge inside it ??? Mine has no o ring and no cartridge inside. Help !!!
  Today, 03:54 PM
    zpilot
    zpilot is offline
    Resident Guru zpilot's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jun 2007
    Location
    Los Angeles
    Age
    39
    Posts
    904

    Re: 95 Kawi Xi super sport 750 water separator issue....

    From memory, no cartridge.

    I would just measure the diameter of where the O Ring would go and buy one size smaller from Home depot or online





  Today, 03:54 PM
    rc-hx
    rc-hx is offline
    PWCToday Newbie rc-hx's Avatar
    Join Date
    Sep 2011
    Location
    SE Michigan
    Posts
    37

    Re: 95 Kawi Xi super sport 750 water separator issue....

    Quote Originally Posted by deak63
    I have a water separator thats missing it's o ring and I cant seem to find a replacement. Alls I can find is the total separator assembly.

    Also, is the water separator suppose have a cartridge inside it ??? Mine has no o ring and no cartridge inside. Help !!!
    yes, supposed to have a filter.
    I think I have both. Not sure the condition of the filter. Either way, you can have them for nothing. I'll check tonight and let you know.
  Today, 03:57 PM
    rc-hx
    rc-hx is offline
    PWCToday Newbie rc-hx's Avatar
    Join Date
    Sep 2011
    Location
    SE Michigan
    Posts
    37

    Re: 95 Kawi Xi super sport 750 water separator issue....

    Quote Originally Posted by zpilot
    From memory, no cartridge.
    Hmm, maybe your right.
    I thought there was one, since the JS hull's have the.
