Results 1 to 4 of 4 Thread: 95 Kawi Xi super sport 750 water separator issue.... #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Aug 2019 Location wellton az Posts 12 95 Kawi Xi super sport 750 water separator issue.... I have a water separator thats missing it's o ring and I cant seem to find a replacement. Alls I can find is the total separator assembly.



Also, is the water separator suppose have a cartridge inside it ??? Mine has no o ring and no cartridge inside. Help !!! #2 Resident Guru Join Date Jun 2007 Location Los Angeles Age 39 Posts 904 Re: 95 Kawi Xi super sport 750 water separator issue.... From memory, no cartridge.



I would just measure the diameter of where the O Ring would go and buy one size smaller from Home depot or online









Also, is the water separator suppose have a cartridge inside it ??? Mine has no o ring and no cartridge inside. Help !!! I have a water separator thats missing it's o ring and I cant seem to find a replacement. Alls I can find is the total separator assembly.Also, is the water separator suppose have a cartridge inside it ??? Mine has no o ring and no cartridge inside. Help !!!

I think I have both. Not sure the condition of the filter. Either way, you can have them for nothing. I'll check tonight and let you know. #4 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Sep 2011 Location SE Michigan Posts 37 Re: 95 Kawi Xi super sport 750 water separator issue.... Originally Posted by zpilot Originally Posted by From memory, no cartridge.



