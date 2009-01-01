Results 1 to 7 of 7 Thread: 1988 650sx cooling hose routing overheating #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Sep 2016 Location Ontario Posts 6 1988 650sx cooling hose routing overheating 15677916893155900932996389128191.jpg

Please help. No power overheating. Should I plug the line coming off the pipe that drains out near the pump. The main stainless pipe is getting so hot it's melting the rubber joiner. I have the one under the bilge lines going to the exhaust as a drain and the one near the steering line to the manifold

The ski is stock.

I heard a post that said to block of the pipe drain line? Should I do this? Thank you

This pipe drain

Blocking off the pipe drain line isnt going to help the overheating issue. People do sometimes block off that drain and use the left-over through-hull connection as a dual cooling input, but that almost certainly is not what you need to be worrying about at this stage.



Is this ski new to you? Or has it been working fine and suddenly is now overheating?



Assuming that it really is a stock cooling setup, what you need to be looking for is a blockage in your cooling system.



Check all the cooling hoses to make sure they arent plugged. Check all the brass nipples to make sure they arent plugged. Disconnect and flush the cooling line coming through the hull from your pump to the exhaust manifold  that line can get plugged with gunk sucked up by the pump.



Is water coming out the pisser when you run the ski in that water?



Does it overheat when you run it on a garden hose connected to the flush fitting on the head?



We need more info about what youve already checked and what the results of your checks show.





... and why is there all that blue (silicone?) gunk around the cooling input  the one by the steering cable? Did you (or the prior owner) do some kind of mod or replacement of that input line? Was it leaking? That line is the first thing Id check....





Ski has never run good for me. Engine rebuilt lower end seals are good. Good compression. The motor doesn't seem to have the top end or power that it should. Goes maybe 25 mph. And sluggish. The motor doesn't seem hot just the silver pipe. The pisser doesn't seem to be a steady stream. Water comes out of the exhaust. It's the original carb. Cleaned it. Plugs are BR8ES. Have carbs low at 1 1/4 turns out and high 5/8s out. Just now power and hot. I don't know about the blue silicone..



The pipe should be hot, maybe even sizzle water, but shouldnt be melting the couplers.



If it cools properly when its on the hose, then you probably have a water delivery problem and, given that blue silicone on your bulkhead, may have something going on with the cooling input between your bulkhead and the pump.



If it overheats on the hose as well, then you have to check to make sure all the hoses & fittings are open, and cooling passages are clear inside the exhaust manifold, head pipe, and head... and that somebody before you didnt mod something and reroute cooling water out of the head pipe somehow trying to improve the power of the ski.



Im assuming that when the engine was rebuilt it was either by you (so you know what was done) or by somebody who knew what they were doing? And that the cooling jackets around the top end were inspected, an unmodified head gasket was used for reassembly, etc.



You say the seals are good and that the engine itself isnt hot, so Im guessing it isnt a problem with the ski running too lean (and therefore too hot), but thats another idea to consider, especially if youre suffering from lack of power.



Looks like the engine is out of the ski? Now would be a good time to inspect everything and to ensure that all the cooling lines are routed properly and that no modifications were done to any of the cooling system.



Also, to make sure that the expansion chamber and stinger are butting up against each other and not leaving a void between the two stainless pieces that is exposed directly to the hot exhaust gasses, which can melt the coupler.





