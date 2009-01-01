Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Seadoo rectifier fault #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Sep 2019 Location WA Age 32 Posts 1 Seadoo rectifier fault i have a 2003 seadoo GTX 4-TEC 185h supercharge. i have recently replaced the fuel pump and rectifier on the ski. when the rectifier is connected, the ski will start and idle for approx 30 seconds before it begins to drop its revs and stall. if i disconnect the rectifier, the screen flashes saying 12V low, but the ski will run fine. the rectifiers output is about 13.9v.

i have tested the windings from the motor between each other and to earth and get 0.1ohms between each winding and no reading to earth. the three readings from the rectifier are the same to. if i connect the rectifier directly to the battery, the 12v low error message stops flashing and the ski runs fine. i know this is not correct to do but i was seeing if anyone had had a similar problem with their ski and what else to test or to look out for.

cheers, kieren Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 4 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 4 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules