 1990 Sea Doo SP
Thread: 1990 Sea Doo SP

  1. Today, 08:44 PM #1
    Vwchappy
    Vwchappy is online now
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Sep 2019
    Location
    Telford, PA
    Posts
    1

    1990 Sea Doo SP

    Hello, I recently picked up a 1990 SeaDoo SP. only had it out once so far. I know it needs a battery and the fuel lines replaced. It works, but is a little iffy. Sometimes it starts right up, and sometimes it doesnt. Would a weak battery give it a hard time starting and hard to keep running? Im not near the ski right now so Im wondering which battery I should get (what number/specs). Ill be with the ski tomorrow and I know you guys are going to hate me for even saying this, it I want to get a battery from Walmart just because its cheap, and available. I dont care if it only lasts me 2 more weekends. I just want to start with a fresh battery to diagnose further. How long can I run it out of water, and should I start it right before it goes in the water, or after? Thanks!!
