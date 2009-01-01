Thread: 1990 Sea Doo SP

Hello, I recently picked up a 1990 SeaDoo SP. only had it out once so far. I know it needs a battery and the fuel lines replaced. It works, but is a little iffy. Sometimes it starts right up, and sometimes it doesnt. Would a weak battery give it a hard time starting and hard to keep running? Im not near the ski right now so Im wondering which battery I should get (what number/specs). Ill be with the ski tomorrow and I know you guys are going to hate me for even saying this, it I want to get a battery from Walmart just because its cheap, and available. I dont care if it only lasts me 2 more weekends. I just want to start with a fresh battery to diagnose further. How long can I run it out of water, and should I start it right before it goes in the water, or after? Thanks!!