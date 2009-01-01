Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: SUPERJET - Need help before I go insane #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Feb 2018 Location WA Age 27 Posts 9 SUPERJET - Need help before I go insane So I know that there are a couple other threads about this elsewhere, but they are old, forgotten, and didn't solve my issue, so hopefully no one will mind me starting a new one.



I have a 91 Superjet SN with a 701. Last summer I had the problem where it would start up and run great but if turned off would not start for 20 minutes or so. That problem was solved by ebox rebuild from JSS. However, while the start problem is no longer an issue, the motor seems to be bogging down anywhere past idle. This only happens in the water, and is consistently fixed (temporarily) by bunny hopping to reduce load on the impeller, at which point it will run great until I slow back down to idle and the process repeats. Overall the ski is lacking that peppy feeling it once had. Please, if anyone has any ideas or fixes I need to hear them. I am pretty good at playing mechanic, but I'm getting really frustrated with this one.



Quick info and timeline:

701 61x motor.

Factory B-Pipe.

Mikuni sbn 44, screws and jets at recommended settings.

Primer.



Summer 2018:

Ski ran great, save for starting issue.



Winter 2018:

Removed electronics and exhaust for ebox rebuild.

Installed new fuel lines.

Installed new fuel filter.

Rebuilt Carb (used OEM parts) set pop-off to 35psi.

Installed Primer



Summer 2019:

Put ski back together (had a backfire on startup).

Fired ski up, and tried to tune it before putting in water. worked great.

Put ski in water, bogged issue started.

Carb adjustments multiple times, nothing changed.

Removed waterbox (because of backfire). No rattling noticeable.

Changed to 115g spring. This seemed to make some difference, but not enough to be a eureka moment.







My next step is checking reeds, then focus goes to maybe there being a crack in the engine block? Anyways, like I said I am getting more and more frustrated with this issue, as it has cost me hours and hours of research and trying different things, only to get excited until I test them and see no change. Damn thing cost me a summer of riding, so if anyone has had the same bogging issue, please let me know what solved it.



Location in Washington , east or west ?

