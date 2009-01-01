|
Wtb zxi 1100 hull or complete with blown motor
Looking to build one, so if anyone has a hull laying around they want to get rid of, or a blown up one for sale lmk
Re: Wtb zxi 1100 hull or complete with blown motor
I'm just below the Missouri line. I have a pretty nice 900. Has low compression in rear cylinder from an oil line breaking off, and possibly an electrical issue as the box is all apart.
'89 Kawi 650SX 42.4 GPS
+3" stock pipe, ported ex. manifold, drilled waterbox, blueprinted pump, Ocean Pro ride plate
'99 Yama GP1200 65U 61.8 GPS
ported cylinders, matched cases, milled head, blueprinted pump, long ride plate
'96 Seadoo HX 717 53.13 GPS
light porting, massaged cases, lightened flywheel, port matched manifolds, Rossier pipe, stubby pump cone
