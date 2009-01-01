Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Wtb zxi 1100 hull or complete with blown motor #1 Resident Guru Join Date Sep 2012 Location Chicago Posts 857 Wtb zxi 1100 hull or complete with blown motor Looking to build one, so if anyone has a hull laying around they want to get rid of, or a blown up one for sale lmk





Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk

Send it!

IL Jet Riders #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jun 2006 Location Arkansas Age 42 Posts 5,631 Re: Wtb zxi 1100 hull or complete with blown motor I'm just below the Missouri line. I have a pretty nice 900. Has low compression in rear cylinder from an oil line breaking off, and possibly an electrical issue as the box is all apart. http://www.facebook.com/twinlakesjetskirepair



'89 Kawi 650SX 42.4 GPS

+3" stock pipe, ported ex. manifold, drilled waterbox, blueprinted pump, Ocean Pro ride plate



'99 Yama GP1200 65U 61.8 GPS

ported cylinders, matched cases, milled head, blueprinted pump, long ride plate



'96 Seadoo HX 717 53.13 GPS

light porting, massaged cases, lightened flywheel, port matched manifolds, Rossier pipe, stubby pump cone

Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 6 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 6 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules