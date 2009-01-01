|
Yamaha 1994 Waverunner 3 No Spark
I have 2 1994 waverunner 3 Model WRA700S and 1 has no spark and will not start. I first put in a new battery, and spark plugs it turns over but wont start. I check the plugs and can smell fuel on them but look new. I did Compression test on both Cylinders and have 165 on one and 155 on the other but that was with 2 testers at the same time . I then started to change Coil pack, Rectifier, and CDI from working to non-working with no change. But all of the parts went into the working and it still runs, that makes me believe that it is not any of them. So now I am thinking it is the stator I did some testing on this and think this is the problem. I did ohms testing G-G 1.2, Wh/R-bk 16.6, BR/WH-bk 346.9, So this leads me to believe that this may be my problem. I just would like to know if there is any thing else I should do before taking off the flywheel, and can this be removed without pulling the engine from the unit? Also if anyone can help me locate any Owners Manuals, & Service that would help me a lot.
