Results 1 to 7 of 7 Thread: 1997 tigershark montego 1050 build #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date May 2017 Location covington IN Age 26 Posts 12 1997 tigershark montego 1050 build I love the older tigershark hulls like the 1996 Daytona and 97 montego which was my first ski which is the one im building i ever bought to do this build after failing to find a 1000 shark for a price i wanted i had a chance to get a Polaris 1050 with a bad hull which is easy to mod or switch out with 1200 down the road 20190831_215750.jpg

20190831_215758.jpg #2 PWCToday Newbie Join Date May 2017 Location covington IN Age 26 Posts 12 Re: 1997 tigershark montego 1050 build 20190831_215809.jpg #3 PWCToday Newbie Join Date May 2017 Location covington IN Age 26 Posts 12 Re: 1997 tigershark montego 1050 build i modified a 640 ride plate bolted it to the back end of the motor left the factory 1050 mount on the front change out the montego mounts with Daytona 770 which is lower cut hole in the inside hull bolted in new motor mounts in the front the 20190831_223617.jpg #4 PWCToday Newbie Join Date May 2017 Location covington IN Age 26 Posts 12 Re: 1997 tigershark montego 1050 build 20190901_223111.jpg

20190902_171907.jpg #5 PWCToday Newbie Join Date May 2017 Location covington IN Age 26 Posts 12 Re: 1997 tigershark montego 1050 build carb will clear the side of the hull but the 1050 pipe wont getting a 1200 pipe here to try also fitted the a 1996 daytona jet pump with tilt trim was able to use a drive shat out of a 96 Daytona20190903_203112.jpg also which i believe is the same as a montego #6 PWCToday Newbie Join Date May 2017 Location covington IN Age 26 Posts 12 Re: 1997 tigershark montego 1050 build 20190903_203106.jpg #7 PWCToday Newbie Join Date May 2017 Location covington IN Age 26 Posts 12 Re: 1997 tigershark montego 1050 build 20190831_223617.jpg Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules