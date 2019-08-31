|
I love the older tigershark hulls like the 1996 Daytona and 97 montego which was my first ski which is the one im building i ever bought to do this build after failing to find a 1000 shark for a price i wanted i had a chance to get a Polaris 1050 with a bad hull which is easy to mod or switch out with 1200 down the road 20190831_215750.jpg
20190831_215758.jpg
i modified a 640 ride plate bolted it to the back end of the motor left the factory 1050 mount on the front change out the montego mounts with Daytona 770 which is lower cut hole in the inside hull bolted in new motor mounts in the front the 20190831_223617.jpg
carb will clear the side of the hull but the 1050 pipe wont getting a 1200 pipe here to try also fitted the a 1996 daytona jet pump with tilt trim was able to use a drive shat out of a 96 Daytona20190903_203112.jpg also which i believe is the same as a montego
