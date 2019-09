Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Parting out 2000 slx 1200 #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jul 2019 Location Bristolville oh Age 27 Posts 81 Parting out 2000 slx 1200 Engine had low compression. Plain to rebuild it. Losing interest. Not sure if I want to part it out. But figured I'd see if anyone shows a interested. #2 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jul 2019 Location Bristolville oh Age 27 Posts 81 Re: Parting out 2000 slx 1200 20190904_202214.jpg20190904_202223.jpg20190904_202244.jpg20190904_202304.jpg20190904_202342.jpg20190904_202355.jpg Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 3 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules