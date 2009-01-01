Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Waveraider intake grate #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2019 Location Connecticut Age 31 Posts 49 Waveraider intake grate I'm currently looking into buying a used R&D intake grate for my raider, but have a quick question. The grate is on a 700 and I have an 1100. I was under the impression that parts like that were interchangeable, but looking online it specifically lists the 2 700's, but not the 1100. Is the grate different? #2 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2019 Location Connecticut Age 31 Posts 49 Re: Waveraider intake grate Different pumps means different intake grates... Makes sense. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules