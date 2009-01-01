 Waveraider intake grate
    Waveraider intake grate

    I'm currently looking into buying a used R&D intake grate for my raider, but have a quick question. The grate is on a 700 and I have an 1100. I was under the impression that parts like that were interchangeable, but looking online it specifically lists the 2 700's, but not the 1100. Is the grate different?
    Re: Waveraider intake grate

    Different pumps means different intake grates... Makes sense.
