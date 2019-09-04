 Parting out 1993 ssxi 750
  1. Today, 06:34 PM #1
    Austin1goss
    PWCToday Regular
    Join Date
    Jul 2019
    Location
    Bristolville oh
    Age
    27
    Posts
    81

    Parting out 1993 ssxi 750

    Have a 1993 750 ssxi for parts I think the engine is going into my js550 this winter possibly jet pump also. I may use 650 electronics to make the swap simple but if anyone needs parts let me know hate to throw it all into a dumpster.
    Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 06:35 PM #2
    Austin1goss
    PWCToday Regular
    Join Date
    Jul 2019
    Location
    Bristolville oh
    Age
    27
    Posts
    81

    Re: Parting out 1993 ssxi 750

    20190904_182922.jpg20190904_182933.jpg20190904_182949.jpg
    Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 07:59 PM #3
    Austin1goss
    PWCToday Regular
    Join Date
    Jul 2019
    Location
    Bristolville oh
    Age
    27
    Posts
    81

    Re: Parting out 1993 ssxi 750

    20190904_195738.jpg20190904_195754.jpg
    Reply With Quote
  4. Today, 09:02 PM #4
    Austin1goss
    PWCToday Regular
    Join Date
    Jul 2019
    Location
    Bristolville oh
    Age
    27
    Posts
    81

    Re: Parting out 1993 ssxi 750

    20190904_200844.jpg
    Reply With Quote
