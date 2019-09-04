|
|
-
Parting out 1993 ssxi 750
Have a 1993 750 ssxi for parts I think the engine is going into my js550 this winter possibly jet pump also. I may use 650 electronics to make the swap simple but if anyone needs parts let me know hate to throw it all into a dumpster.
-
Re: Parting out 1993 ssxi 750
-
Re: Parting out 1993 ssxi 750
-
Re: Parting out 1993 ssxi 750
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules