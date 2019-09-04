Results 1 to 7 of 7 Thread: Why is this oil line plugged off? #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2013 Location NY Posts 24 Why is this oil line plugged off? I was about to run my working 95 SPX for a few mins, and on my other similar ski the oil line breaking caused issues, so as I am learning to maintain these machines myself I figured I would try and see if I could reach around under the carbs and feel the oil lines before starting it. I found a line floating around, blocked off with a bolt? Hmmmm. What is this?



Is the oil pump still on it? When I deleted my oil pump on my 89 and went premix, thats the line (the filtered one) that I removed from the oil pump and just left in the hull, in case I needed it later for some reason.





Also, is the the ski that had the leaky exhaust pipe that you ran on the trailer for 10 minutes to dry it out, after putting fresh gas in it? If so, I honest to goodness dont know which to hope for on your behalf... the oil pump being attached but disconnected, or the oil pump being deleted and maaaaaybe having some oil left in the residual gas...





Originally Posted by drlinklater: Also, is the the ski that had the leaky exhaust pipe that you ran on the trailer for 10 minutes to dry it out, after putting fresh gas in it? If so, I honest to goodness don't know which to hope for on your behalf... the oil pump being attached but disconnected, or the oil pump being deleted and maaaaaybe having some oil left in the residual gas...



Welp... Id get the ole phone/mirror down there and look to see whats going on with the oil pump and check for a block-off plate. Maybe they routed something differently off the rotary valve oil line or something crazy like that...



If the oil pump is off, please either drain your tank and refill with premix, or estimate the fuel volume left in there and add some oil to the gas to get it somewhere close to the right ratio.



Maybe your rotary reservoir seals are leaking enough oil into the crankcase to have kept it from really damaging anything. Was it smoking when you ran the engine?





It was smoking a bit when I ran it on the trailer. As much as it used to or so it seemed. I tried to put the phone down there and took more pics, but nothing came out good. Part of the problem is I don't know what I am looking at. It got dark out and there are 1/4lb skeeters out right now after all the rains. Had to bail before needing a transfusion. I will try again tomorrow to see what I can find.



If the oil pump has been deleted, the whole thing I circled in red will be gone and there will just be an oval metal plate with 2 bolts covering the opening it left behind.







FYI, thats what your other ski should have looked like... it was missing the yellow-colored hose on the left-hand side...



