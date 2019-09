Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Sxr800 prop in 650 pump #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jul 2019 Location Bristolville oh Age 27 Posts 77 Sxr800 prop in 650 pump I have a nice sxr 800 prop I'd like to have machined to fit my 650 pump but I'm having issues getting ahold of impros to have the work done I've called and left messages there website will not let me email them I live in northeast ohio I'd love to get this swapped in the ski before the weather turns any help greatly appreciated thank you. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules