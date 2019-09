Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 1987 650sx #1 I dream skis Join Date Oct 2014 Location pa Posts 621 1987 650sx Looking to sell my 650sx. It's in good shape and will come with a battery depending on sale price. No trailer.



Pole spring

15 or 15.5 skat I forget which

Intake grate and ride plate

New turf and pads

Primer and lanyard



X2 is sold.



Papers in my name.



Located Lehigh valley, PA.



$1200 obo



IMG_20190902_161940.jpg

IMG_20190902_162111.jpg

IMG_20190902_162541.jpg

