Spent the spring filling some gashes and re-doing the decals on my X2. It looked awesome and I rode it all summer. Then this weekend I noticed a sizable crack (see picture). This is obviously stress related/ ski flexing when I'm hitting waves, so my question is on the repair.
Can I grind/sand it down and epoxy it? Or do I have to use fiberglass sheets on it? Since I likely won't be able to match the white hull exactly, and don't want my decals to go to waste for a full repaint, I'll likely cover with a sticker or hydroturf.
Please let me know what others have done, I'm guessing this crack is somewhat common.