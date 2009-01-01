 Dreaded hull crack - advice
pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 1 of 1
  1. Today, 02:00 PM #1
    lightemup67
    lightemup67 is online now
    PWCToday Newbie lightemup67's Avatar
    Join Date
    Dec 2012
    Location
    Chicago
    Age
    32
    Posts
    8

    Dreaded hull crack - advice

    Spent the spring filling some gashes and re-doing the decals on my X2. It looked awesome and I rode it all summer. Then this weekend I noticed a sizable crack (see picture). This is obviously stress related/ ski flexing when I'm hitting waves, so my question is on the repair.

    Can I grind/sand it down and epoxy it? Or do I have to use fiberglass sheets on it? Since I likely won't be able to match the white hull exactly, and don't want my decals to go to waste for a full repaint, I'll likely cover with a sticker or hydroturf.

    Please let me know what others have done, I'm guessing this crack is somewhat common.
    Attached Images Attached Images
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 3 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 