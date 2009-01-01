Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 2001 GTX RFIs with Issues #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date May 2015 Location GA Age 42 Posts 6 2001 GTX RFIs with Issues I have a pair of 2001 GTX RFIs that each seem to have their own demons. I bought them about a year ago and haven't had time to really dig into them until now. They had been sitting for about 2 years when I got them.



The first one (which I call the white one) hasn't run right since I bought them. There was obvious damage to the wear ring, and there was a leak in the drive shaft boot, so I replaced both when I got the skis. It will take off and run great once I've idled through the No Wake Zone, but when I slow down and try to take off again, there is a bog starting at about 3000 rpm until I reach about 4600 rpm. Once I crawl up to 4600, it will take off and run great, topping out at about 6800 rpm. The following has been done: New battery, new upgraded regulator. cleaned fuel tank, new fuel pump and strainers, new fuel injectors (originals didn't look to be spraying properly), new properly gapped plugs, TPS reset. Compression is ~150, both holes. I have not checked the fuel pressure.



The second one (which I call the green one) ran great all year last year, and all summer this year until a couple of weeks ago. My wife came in from riding with our son and it had been fine. When she hopped on it about an hour later, it wouldn't run over about 3800 rpm. When on the hose, the throttle response seems sluggish. The following has been done: New battery, new upgraded regulator, cleaned fuel tank, new fuel pump and strainers, new properly gapped plugs, TPS reset, repaired leaky oil tank. Injectors spray a nice mist, compression is ~155 both holes. I have not checked fuel pressure.





Some of the work on both skis was done before trying to chase these problems, just as I was checking the skis and reading this forum.



If anyone has any advice or insight, it would be greatly appreciated.



