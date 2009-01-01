Sooo....rebuilt a JS440 (pump remained) with a 550 motor, Jetpower exhaust, SS prop, extended ride plate, lanyard, finger throttle, etc for the wife but she didn't like the power. She found a pristine 85 JS550 almost all stock and bought that. I now have too many skis for the two of us. I still ride my JS440/550 SS and my Superjet RN 701, but I'm thinking of selling off the other JS440/550. Good running ski, fresh built motor from a friend at local shop, BN44 carb, Jetpower exhaust, all inside a 440 hull - what kind of price should I ask? What is fair? I have maybe $5-600 in parts for the engine and recent build.

Thanks for your thoughts...no need to get rude if that is all you have.