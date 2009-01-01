Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: JS550 pricing? #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jul 2008 Location Maryland Posts 111 JS550 pricing? Sooo....rebuilt a JS440 (pump remained) with a 550 motor, Jetpower exhaust, SS prop, extended ride plate, lanyard, finger throttle, etc for the wife but she didn't like the power. She found a pristine 85 JS550 almost all stock and bought that. I now have too many skis for the two of us. I still ride my JS440/550 SS and my Superjet RN 701, but I'm thinking of selling off the other JS440/550. Good running ski, fresh built motor from a friend at local shop, BN44 carb, Jetpower exhaust, all inside a 440 hull - what kind of price should I ask? What is fair? I have maybe $5-600 in parts for the engine and recent build.



Thanks for your thoughts...no need to get rude if that is all you have. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules