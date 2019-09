Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: PJS exhaust and other parts Js550 / 440 #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Mar 2018 Location Menifee, CA Posts 73 PJS exhaust and other parts Js550 / 440 Kawasaki JS550 JS440 parts

Buy all together for $220 or separately. Plus shipping.



PJS exhaust- $150

hand-pole spring-$20

K&N air filter with either the 3 OR 4 bolt adapter-$30

L&N intake grate-$30

L&N extended rideplate-$60



Condition of everything is Used but in good condition.

