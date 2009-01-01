Took out my 99 GSXL 951 out this weekend and after a 3 minute ride, had to limp back to shore. Checked compression. 145 in PTO Cyl. 0 in mag cyl.
Pulled the head to find this carnage.
Melted mag piston. Signs of water in both cylinders.
Im not sure how to proceed. Without looking at it, the local shop quoted me $2000. Its not worth much more than that if it was running.
The way I see it, shop repair is out of the question. Id rather cut my losses and put the money toward a new ski.
The engine was rebuilt by previous owner about 8 years ago and I bought it with about 20 hours on the new motor. Ive always stored it in a heated garage so the paint is in decent shape. It has the silver engine converted to premix. It has new traction mat, beach house sponsons, R&D Flame arrestors. It ran like a raped ape. I hate to give up on it but its certainly going to take a full rebuild and Im no mechanic. Im not sure about tackling a project like that and being confident the cause of the problem is fixed properly and everything put back together properly.
I dont think I want to put more than $1000 into the thing. I think I am talking myself into just scrapping it.
I assume this was caused by running lean? Any advice is appreciated.