Frequent reader 1st post. I've bought a couple skis a few weeks ago and started reading here. I have replaced all hoses except breather hoses? Rebuilt the carbs to spec. When I take to lake it acts to me like it will throw you back for 2 secs and then feel like the fuel supply is out. Sometimes it dies other times it will be ready to go in a half minute or so to launch again. Maybe the carb adjustment is bad? Before the rebuild it would go 30 mph then bog down over and over. I didnt check the check valves. Would they cause this?
Thanks in advance.
Jason