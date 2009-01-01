 Like New ZXI 140mm Pump w/ Solas impeller.
  Today, 05:28 PM
    Cleatusjo
    Like New ZXI 140mm Pump w/ Solas impeller.

    This pump is a new Kawasaki 140mm from a 95' ZXI 900, with a Solas impeller. P.O. swears it was a Nujet, but it looks like a Solas to me. The blade clearance is perfect , so I didn't remove it to find out. P.O. said he installed it, took the ski out for a ride and leaned the #1 piston. Everything is still new.

    $ 150.00. shipped USPS priority to you 48 lower.

    Also have the pump shoe/gasket housing, and the exit/steering (89mm) nozzles, for conversions. PM me for package price. Steering cable is nice, auto-trim cable and unit are shot.
