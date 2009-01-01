The ride plate on our FX1 (I assume it is stock) is flat and is 14 1/2" long.
I can only find the following two aftermarket ride plates available:
Pro-Tec FX1 Extended Ride Plate - it is flat and is 16 3/4" long:
https://pro-tec.us/pro-tec/4-yamaha-...te-silver.html
Blowsion Jet Dynamics Ride Plate - FX1 - it is concave and is 16 5/8" long:
https://www.blowsion.com/ride-plate-...ave-yamaha-fx1
Any comments or suggestions between these two?
Any others to consider? (Besides the ShredMaster which is unobtanium?)