Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: FX1 Ride Plates - Pro-Tec vs. Blowsion Jet Dynamics #1 PWCToday Guru Join Date Jul 2015 Location Sacramento Delta, CA Posts 457 FX1 Ride Plates - Pro-Tec vs. Blowsion Jet Dynamics The ride plate on our FX1 (I assume it is stock) is flat and is 14 1/2" long.





I can only find the following two aftermarket ride plates available:





Pro-Tec FX1 Extended Ride Plate - it is flat and is 16 3/4" long:



https://pro-tec.us/pro-tec/4-yamaha-...te-silver.html





Blowsion Jet Dynamics Ride Plate - FX1 - it is concave and is 16 5/8" long:



https://www.blowsion.com/ride-plate-...ave-yamaha-fx1





Any comments or suggestions between these two?



