I find myself searching for an Water Box Regulator Spring P/N: 274000382. I found my spring had broken completely through the middle, not from corrosion from what I ascertain but from metal fatigue(vibration?). A quick Google search comes up with many online listings in electronic parts catalogs, but most of them say that none are available. I head to my local dealer and inquire about his "3rd Party Supplier." The counter guy states that BRP has been actively been cleaning out their old inventory of 2-stroke parts. It's not like BRP is just tossing all of it in the garbage, apparently the company Vintage Parts Inc (www.vpartsinc.com) buys up manufacturers slow moving parts inventories and keeps them available for purchase.
Here is the kicker: Vparts does not sell directly to the public. You still have to be a dealer in order to buy from them. For my spring, the price is $9.99 plus $13 for S&H. I guess that isn't horrible, but for one spring, it seems expensive.
As a consumer however, you CAN at least query their database and see if they have any stock of what you might be looking for. In the case of this spring, they have a quantity of 784 pieces at the time of this post. Once those are gone, their gone.
I just wanted to pass on this info for anyone who might be looking for the oddball item that isn't available directly anymore. Kinda amazing actually: I'm sure BRP never intended their products to still be used almost a quarter-century after they left the factory.