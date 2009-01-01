Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: FYI EVERYONE: Source for NLA (No Longer Available) Parts - VPartsInc.com #1 Resident Guru Join Date Dec 2006 Location Kansas City, Missouri... cuz when the icecaps melt, my house becomes ocean-front property...bytches. Age 39 Posts 971 FYI EVERYONE: Source for NLA (No Longer Available) Parts - VPartsInc.com I find myself searching for an Water Box Regulator Spring P/N: 274000382. I found my spring had broken completely through the middle, not from corrosion from what I ascertain but from metal fatigue(vibration?). A quick Google search comes up with many online listings in electronic parts catalogs, but most of them say that none are available. I head to my local dealer and inquire about his "3rd Party Supplier." The counter guy states that BRP has been actively been cleaning out their old inventory of 2-stroke parts. It's not like BRP is just tossing all of it in the garbage, apparently the company Vintage Parts Inc (www.vpartsinc.com) buys up manufacturers slow moving parts inventories and keeps them available for purchase.



Here is the kicker: Vparts does not sell directly to the public. You still have to be a dealer in order to buy from them. For my spring, the price is $9.99 plus $13 for S&H. I guess that isn't horrible, but for one spring, it seems expensive.



As a consumer however, you CAN at least query their database and see if they have any stock of what you might be looking for. In the case of this spring, they have a quantity of 784 pieces at the time of this post. Once those are gone, their gone.



I just wanted to pass on this info for anyone who might be looking for the oddball item that isn't available directly anymore. Kinda amazing actually: I'm sure BRP never intended their products to still be used almost a quarter-century after they left the factory.

96XP Wake-jumping demon #2

99XPL Runs like it's possessed! :



02RX Current project in-work, ready to be assembled.

A BIG THANKS to Bill O' and Chris at Watercraft Magic for putting together an excellent re-jetting and Prok filter kit for the XPL.

I love my CanDooPro! Take that stealerships!! www.candoopro.com 96XP Wake-jumping demon #196XP Wake-jumping demon #299XPL Runs like it's possessed!02RX Current project in-work, ready to be assembled.A BIG THANKS to Bill O' and Chris at Watercraft Magic for putting together an excellent re-jetting and Prok filter kit for the XPL.I love my CanDooPro!Take that stealerships!! #2 Frequent Poster Join Date Jun 2013 Location Columbus, oh Age 38 Posts 263 Re: FYI EVERYONE: Source for NLA (No Longer Available) Parts - VPartsInc.com Interesting. I searched about 10 recently discontinued parts that are commonly needed and found none of them (including the complete water regulator they just idscontinued).



Nick at OSD Marine has 10 of the springs you are looking for in stock.



Sent from my SM-G965U using Tapatalk Last edited by ankeneyou; Today at 12:36 PM . '89 Wellcraft Eclipse 21.5'

'97 Seadoo GTI

'98 Seadoo XP Limited

'00 Seadoo XP #3 Resident Guru Join Date Dec 2006 Location Kansas City, Missouri... cuz when the icecaps melt, my house becomes ocean-front property...bytches. Age 39 Posts 971 Re: FYI EVERYONE: Source for NLA (No Longer Available) Parts - VPartsInc.com Originally Posted by ankeneyou Originally Posted by

Nick at OSD Marine has 10 of the springs you are looking for in stock.



Sent from my Pixel 3 XL using Tapatalk

96XP Wake-jumping demon #2

99XPL Runs like it's possessed! :



02RX Current project in-work, ready to be assembled.

A BIG THANKS to Bill O' and Chris at Watercraft Magic for putting together an excellent re-jetting and Prok filter kit for the XPL.

I love my CanDooPro! Take that stealerships!! www.candoopro.com 96XP Wake-jumping demon #196XP Wake-jumping demon #299XPL Runs like it's possessed!02RX Current project in-work, ready to be assembled.A BIG THANKS to Bill O' and Chris at Watercraft Magic for putting together an excellent re-jetting and Prok filter kit for the XPL.I love my CanDooPro!Take that stealerships!! Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 6 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 5 guests) Bruce in SB Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules