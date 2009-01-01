Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: dash gauges don't work - 95 XP #1 Resident Guru Join Date Jul 2002 Location Lawrence, Kansas Age 45 Posts 985 Blog Entries 1 dash gauges don't work - 95 XP 95 XP, my gauges don't work



Trim gauge is dead, fuel gauge doesn't work (I know my sender is shot, so this one I understand), and IIRC, the other gauge is rpm?. It doesn't work either. I took the plastic cover off the hood and the wires are all hooked up and visually the connectors look fine. What's the common issue with these, other than age? I really only need my trim gauge to work, and it doesn't. I ordered the trimfix module and installed it, but wanted to see how can I test the gauge to see if its a gauge issue or module issue inside my trim pump housing? I did not install the trimfix gauge magnet portion but my understanding is that the position sensor inside the factory trim module should still work unless its shot also, which, I guess is a good bet since the module itself didn't work correctly......

