Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 06 sea doo gti compression #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2015 Location Ma Posts 4 06 sea doo gti compression just took an 06 sea doo gti 155 in on a trade. running rough with 78 hours on the clock. just did compression on it and got 150 psi across the board on all 3 cylinders checking it 3 times each hole with throttle wide open. seems a bit low for a ski with that little hours on it but they are consistent.

