I have been chasing a horrible cavitation issue on our '01 xl800. So far I have installed a R&D pump plug kit, new solas impeller, new wear ring, and rebuilt the midshaft w/ a new housing.

If you punch the throttle out of the hole or even ease into it until you hit a certain rpm, you don't go anywhere. I have to trim the nose down, get going then move trim to neutral and stay on the throttle heavily especially in turns.

Does anyone have any other thoughts on this?