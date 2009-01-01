Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Need some advice, '01 XL800 #1 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Dec 2009 Location Buffalo Age 32 Posts 5,143 Need some advice, '01 XL800 I have been chasing a horrible cavitation issue on our '01 xl800. So far I have installed a R&D pump plug kit, new solas impeller, new wear ring, and rebuilt the midshaft w/ a new housing.



If you punch the throttle out of the hole or even ease into it until you hit a certain rpm, you don't go anywhere. I have to trim the nose down, get going then move trim to neutral and stay on the throttle heavily especially in turns.



Does anyone have any other thoughts on this?

