Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: BSPT vs NPT on Kawasaki 1100 #1 PWCToday Guru Join Date Oct 2005 Location Anchorage, Alaska Posts 379 BSPT vs NPT on Kawasaki 1100 Just ran across an interesting leak on an 1100 I am working on. It appears an additional 3/8 npt cooling port was added on the exh manifold then the OEM fitting was screwed back into the new port with npt threads. Over time it leaked and eroded out the manifold threads making it no longer useable. The OEM brass fittings are BSPT not NPT like some other OEMs. The difference is a 55 degree angle on the thread vs 60 degree NPT. They are not metric and still use imperial diameters 1/8, 1/4, 1/2 etc. So a BSPT will partially thread into npt but they wont seal properly. I see a lot of reference articles on PWCToday using npt threads on Kawasaki. Watch out for this... It destroyed this manifold.









Sent from my iPad using Tapatalk Pro Last edited by Mentzel; Today at 02:52 AM . Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules