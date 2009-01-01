|
BSPT vs NPT on Kawasaki 1100
Just ran across an interesting leak on an 1100 I am working on. It appears an additional 3/8 npt cooling port was added on the exh manifold then the OEM fitting was screwed back into the new port with npt threads. Over time it leaked and eroded out the manifold threads making it no longer useable. The OEM brass fittings are BSPT not NPT like some other OEMs. The difference is a 55 degree angle on the thread vs 60 degree NPT. They are not metric and still use imperial diameters 1/8, 1/4, 1/2 etc. So a BSPT will partially thread into npt but they wont seal properly. I see a lot of reference articles on PWCToday using npt threads on Kawasaki. Watch out for this... It destroyed this manifold.
