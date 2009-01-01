The front hood latch on our newly acquired 1995 FX1 is not sufficient. It works but the leading edge of the bottom semi circle apparently previously broke off, so it is a little short and does not meet/touch the upper semi circle when closed.

The attached photos were taken with latch fully closed. It looks like the leading edge of the lower jaw has broken off and the jaws don't fully close. I fell to the side while surfing a boat wake today and the front latch pivoted sideways and let water in.

What is the best fix for this?

Is there a replacement latch?

Is there a re-engineered latch?

Blowsion has a Kawasaki 550sx kind of hood straps, but they would cover the little "glove box."



