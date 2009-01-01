Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Wcwcc first annual lake powell destination ride stop 5 #1 Frequent Poster Join Date Oct 2007 Location Lewis in Santa Monica, CA Age 61 Posts 194 Blog Entries 1 Wcwcc first annual lake powell destination ride stop 5 West Coast Watercraft Club hosted it's first Annual Lake Powell Destination Ride Stop 5. Lake Powell. Lake Powell is located in northern Arizona and stretches up into southern Utah. It's part of the Colorado River in Glen Canyon National Recreation Area. With nearly 2,000 miles of shoreline, endless sunshine, warm water, perfect weather, and some of the most spectacular scenery in the west. We thought Lake Powell is the ultimate PWC playground with hours upon hours of exploration and changing scenery.



In this video you will meet several WCWCC members that will give you an insight of what took place. Committee member Kevin was our guide and leader on the ride. Committee member Buddy was the sweeper who was in a boat. Lewis our club president also was a second set of eyes on the water communicating with Kevin and Buddy through radio.The boat was also used as production and fuel support. Committee member Dan set up a meet and greet with the Arizona Jet ski rider for lunch at Padre Bay.



We started at Wahweap Marina and headed toward Face Canyon which was approximately 23.1 miles. We went through the Castle which is a no wake zone. The scenery is like out out a Mars movie. Speaking of movies, they filmed scenes here from the original Planet of the Apes movie. Anyways it was amazing to witness with your own eyes. The scale of the rocks combined with a massive body of water made it a spectacular ride. Once arrived to Face Canyon we rode single file into the canyon fingers. Some sections got narrow and the rocks towered over us like city skyscrapers.



After about an hour of playing it was time to meet up with the Arizona Ski Riders for lunch at Padre Bay which was only 10.3 miles from Face Canyon. We pulled up and there was a house boat parked on the beach with tents and tables set up waiting for our arrival. We all took about a couple hours to eat and stretch our legs. Michelle had a stand up Yamaha that some of the members rode around camp. Some of us took a hike to get a great photo opportunity from a vantage point that was steep to climb. it was just pure nirvana to say the least.





After lunch we headed to Dangling Rope Marina approximately 22.2 miles from Padre Bay to top off fuel and fill extra fuel cans provided by SureCan. Several of our club members have the Super Rack set up with two 5 gallon spare tanks. This is a must have when exploring Lake Powell.



Dangling Rope Marina is like a modern-day frontier trading post. Situated mid-lake, its only accessible by water (the people who live and work there must come and go by boat) and is completely solar powered. If you are crossing Lake Powell, this is the must-stop midpoint and a storied tradition, too. It features a fuel dock, a store, and plenty of ice. But its best known for its great soft-serve ice cream and hot dogs, which taste infinitely better after a long sunny boat cruise. Kids also love the friendly schools of carp and striped bass that greet the visitors.



Once fueled up we Kevin continued to guided us through the alternately wide and narrow, with many coves and sculpted slick rock walls. As you boat into West Canyon you will think you see its end sights, then the walls open up and you find you can go farther and farther and farther. There are submerged rocky hazards near the mouth of the canyon so boat carefully. The lake level will determine how far back into the canyon you can boat. Sometimes you will be able to tie up along shore and begin hiking directly up the stream. Other times shallow water will force you to tie up a short distance down-canyon and then jump into the lake water to begin the hike. So many adventure on this lake to endure. There is something for everyone.



After 140 plus miles of riding for the day, the sun was setting and we made our way back through Castle Creek. It dawned on us that two days was just not enough time to explore the lake. We decided that the following year we would make it a week long trip. We would use a house boat as base camp near Rock Creek and would be 5 minutes from fuel to start the day right. We hope to see more of you join us on one of the most remote scenic lakes in the world.



Start your journey today and join: https://www.wcwcc.com/join/ Follow Us:









Social Media:

https://www.facebook.com/WestCoast.Jetski.PWC.CLUB/

https://twitter.com/pwc_westcoast

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCiz56OiTrj3HEsb86SVcaPg?view_as=subscriber

https://www.instagram.com/stories/wcwcc_pwc/



Meet Up:

http://www.meetup.com/West-Coast-Watercraft-Club-in-Southern-California/



http://wcwcc.com/join/



Website:

www.wcwcc.com



2018 Seadoo 300 RXP-X and RXT-XSocial Media:Meet Up:Website: Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules