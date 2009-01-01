|
One cylinder at 0 compression, other at 135, what happened?
I just picked up a second 95 SPX a couple hours ago, mostly to use as a parts machine, but I figure it is worth a shot to see if it is worth saving as it is in pretty nice physical condition. I got it home just moments ago and it is dark out, so I am not doing anything tonight, but this is what I was told from the seller. He was riding it a month ago when it stalled, towed it back, checked the compression and one cylinder showed 0 compression and the other was at 135. I will check it tomorrow with my comp tester, but assuming he was accurate in his description, where would one start in diagnosing this? What failed, ring on dead cylinder? What is the sequence of things to check after I verify the compression is as stated?
Top end time for sure. You'll probably have to tear it apart to know what caused the problem.
Look at pistons, piston rings, cylinders, replace fuel lines if they're grey, replace the two small oil lines if not converted to premix, open crankcase & check crankshaft. Maybe check/rebuild carbs.
I know it will need to be torn down, and I may pull the engine over winter, but that is not something I can tackle right now, not setup to do it right, and this may be relegated to parts machine status anyway. I guess I could pull the head off and have a look? Amazingly, this ski, as my other one does, both have the original white paint still unbroken on the head bolts where they meat the head, indicating to me that the heads have never been off these skis.
That's what I'd do, plus check the small oil lines. Mine were dry and brittle because of the paint and leaked then my engine seized. I had to replace pistons+rings and get cylinders bored. While I had the engine out, I checked the crankshaft and found that 3 out of 4 bearings had to be changed. If the heads have never been off, then I guess it's a good time to check. It's almost a 25 years old ski after all...
Could be any number of things, all major issues if there is 0 compression on one cylinder. Melted piston or broken rod come to mind. Even with a blown head gasket it would have some compression. It will be interesting to see what you discover when you find time to look into it.
good luck
