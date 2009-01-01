Results 1 to 5 of 5 Thread: One cylinder at 0 compression, other at 135, what happened? #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2013 Location NY Posts 17 One cylinder at 0 compression, other at 135, what happened? I just picked up a second 95 SPX a couple hours ago, mostly to use as a parts machine, but I figure it is worth a shot to see if it is worth saving as it is in pretty nice physical condition. I got it home just moments ago and it is dark out, so I am not doing anything tonight, but this is what I was told from the seller. He was riding it a month ago when it stalled, towed it back, checked the compression and one cylinder showed 0 compression and the other was at 135. I will check it tomorrow with my comp tester, but assuming he was accurate in his description, where would one start in diagnosing this? What failed, ring on dead cylinder? What is the sequence of things to check after I verify the compression is as stated? #2 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Aug 2018 Location Canada Age 27 Posts 28 Re: One cylinder at 0 compression, other at 135, what happened? Top end time for sure. You'll probably have to tear it apart to know what caused the problem.



Look at pistons, piston rings, cylinders, replace fuel lines if they're grey, replace the two small oil lines if not converted to premix, open crankcase & check crankshaft. Maybe check/rebuild carbs. #4 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Aug 2018 Location Canada Age 27 Posts 28 Re: One cylinder at 0 compression, other at 135, what happened? That's what I'd do, plus check the small oil lines. Mine were dry and brittle because of the paint and leaked then my engine seized. I had to replace pistons+rings and get cylinders bored. While I had the engine out, I checked the crankshaft and found that 3 out of 4 bearings had to be changed. If the heads have never been off, then I guess it's a good time to check. It's almost a 25 years old ski after all... Last edited by jusdpomme; Today at 08:36 PM . '95 SPX '95 SPX #5 I dream skis Join Date Oct 2013 Location Ohio Posts 583 Re: One cylinder at 0 compression, other at 135, what happened? Could be any number of things, all major issues if there is 0 compression on one cylinder. Melted piston or broken rod come to mind. Even with a blown head gasket it would have some compression. It will be interesting to see what you discover when you find time to look into it.



Could be any number of things, all major issues if there is 0 compression on one cylinder. Melted piston or broken rod come to mind. Even with a blown head gasket it would have some compression. It will be interesting to see what you discover when you find time to look into it.

good luck

2, 1998 TS 770 L, restored and running great as of July 2019 (NO THANKS to the person at SBT, who put the WRONG crankshaft bearing into the rebuilt engine I got from them)

